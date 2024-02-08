Videos
Published Jan 9, 2024 at 4:16 PM IST
New oil discovery in India
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced a new oil discovery in the country. Hardeep Singh Puri said that the first oil was extracted yesterday 30 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada in the Krishna Godavari Basin.
