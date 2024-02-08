Videos
Published Jan 11, 2024 at 5:26 PM IST
100 chartered planes in Ayodhya on January 22
As Ayodhya gears up to welcome Ram Lalla on January 22, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the Ayodhya airport will see 100 chartered planes landing. The new airport was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on December 30, 2023.
