Published Feb 21, 2024 at 4:57 PM IST
US Envoy Eric Garcetti Quotes Hindu, Jain Scriptures
US Envoy Eric Garcetti on Feb 20, addressed the 2nd CII-India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave. During his speech, he talked about Hindu scriptures like Rigveda and Mahabharata, to impart a message of peace.
