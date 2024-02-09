Hours after an anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, violent clashes broke out in the Banbhoolpura area on February 08. Rioters thrown stones at police officials and set vehicles on fire. Additional forces have been deployed in Haldwani to control the situation.

Talking to news agency ANI, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, “In Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration had gone for an anti-encroachment drive, following Court’s order. Anti-social elements there entered into a brawl with the Police. A few Police personnel and administrative officials sustained injuries. Additional companies of Police and Central Forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Curfew is in place. Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson.”

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said, “Around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court's order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson. It is also being said that they fired at the Police using illegal weapons...DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional Police forces have also been called there. State Government has also demanded the MHA for additional Police forces. MHA has made 4 companies of additional central forces available to us. CM called an emergency meeting at his residence sometime back...As of now, the situation is under control. As per the information available with me, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. Situation is tense but under control...In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them."



Watch video for more