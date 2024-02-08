Videos
Published Feb 7, 2024 at 5:17 PM IST
Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer
The Indian Air Force will be conducting Exercise Vayu Shakti-24 on 17th February 2024 at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range, near Jaisalmer. Exercise Vayu Shakti is set to deliver a compelling display of the Indian Air Force's offensive and defensive prowess, seamlessly operating both day and night.
