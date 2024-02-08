Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. PM Modi will inaugurate Mumbai's most awaited project on January 12, 2024. India’s longest sea bridge, the 21.8 KM Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai reducing the travel time between the two cities to less than half an hour.The toll for MTHL has been finalized Rs 250.However, the state can also reduce the toll proposed by the MMRDA.MTHL will accommodate 70,000 vehicles allowing motorists to speed up to 100 kmph.The project has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 17,843 crore.MTHL has been equipped with AI-based cameras to alert the control room in case of vehicle breakdown.