Published Mar 22, 2024 at 11:16 AM IST
Watch: Bhutan Gives A Grand Red Carpet Welcome To Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 arrived in Paro, Bhutan. The Prime Minister is on a state visit to Bhutan on March 22-23. PM Modi was welcomed by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. He was accorded with “Guard of Honour” at Paro International Airport. PM Modi will meet His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan.
