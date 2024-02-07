Videos
Published Jan 26, 2024 at 1:08 PM IST
Watch | French Rafales, marching contingent take part in Republic Day
Two Rafale fighter jets flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Space and Air Force roared through Delhi's sky as India celebrated its 75th Republic Day at a grand parade on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing it as the chief guest.
