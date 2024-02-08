Fugitives Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya now in trouble, as India sending its best team from Central Agencies to the UK. A high-level team of officers concerned from the CBI, ED, NIA would be heading soon to the UK to expedite fugitives. Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari are India’s most wanted fugitives. PM Modi has brought up the issue of the extradition of fugitives in every India-UK trade-related meeting. Time and again, the delegations from the UK have faced India’s pressure to extradite Mallya, Nirav Modi, as per sources. Vijay Mallya was ordered to be extradited by the British judiciary in 2019 and is yet to be sent to India. Nirav Modi has been held in custody at south London's Wandsworth prison since he was arrested in 2019. India and the United Kingdom have signed an extradition treaty on September 22, 1992.