Videos
Published Jan 25, 2024 at 8:33 PM IST
Watch: Jai Shri Ram chants welcome President Macron in Jaipur
Ahead of Republic Day 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India. He will be holding a roadshow in Jaipur with PM Modi and will be visiting the Hawa Mahal. Macron is the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Upon his arrival in Jaipur, he was welcomed with chants of Jai Shri Ram.
Ahead of Republic Day 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India. He will be holding a roadshow in Jaipur with PM Modi and will be visiting the Hawa Mahal. Macron is the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Upon his arrival in Jaipur, he was welcomed with chants of Jai Shri Ram.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.