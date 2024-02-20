Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronted SFI activists holding black flag protest against him in Kannur’s Mattannur on February 19. The Governor was on his way to Kannur airport from Wayanad.Many activists of the ruling CPI(M)’s students’ wing Student Federation of India showed black flag against the Governor on the road. Governor Khan got out of his vehicle and confronted the SFI workers. The governor said that wherever there is a protest, he will get out of the vehicle.A police team led by Kannur Rural SP Hemalatha persuaded the Governor who walked towards the activists and took him back to the car. Yesterday too there was a black flag protest against the Governor on his way to Wayanad. Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the assembly.



