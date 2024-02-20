Videos
Published Feb 20, 2024 at 2:50 PM IST
Maratha Battalion Pays Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj Amid Heavy Snow
Soldiers of Maratha battalion on February 19 paid tribute Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary amid heavy snowfall near Indo-Pak Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
