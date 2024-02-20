Videos
Published Feb 20, 2024 at 5:50 PM IST
Watch: PM Modi's Humble Appeal To Man Carrying Child On Shoulder
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20 made a humble appeal to a man carrying a child on his shoulder in the Jammu public rally. He appealed the man not to disturb his baby girl in cold weather. Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 32,000 crore.
