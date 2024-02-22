Union minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani performed the rituals of griha pravesh at the minister's new residence in Amethi, the Lok Sabha seat that Smriti Irani wrested from Rahul Gandhi in 2019. The occasion comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. In 2019, Smriti Irani promised that she would have a permanent address in Amethi if she got elected.