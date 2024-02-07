Videos
Published Feb 5, 2024 at 1:44 PM IST
Watch: Swami Govind Dev Giri's Statement On Kashi, Mathura Temples
Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Treasurer, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj on February 04 said that he does not have desire to look forward to “freeing” other temples. Without naming, he talked about Ayodhya Ram Temple, Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi. "We do not even desire to look at the other temples if three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country’s future should be good and if we get these three temples (Ayodhya, Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things," Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said.
