Published Jan 30, 2024 at 2:05 PM IST
Video Shows Indian Shepherds Pushing Back Chinese Soldiers In Ladakh
In an incident last week, Ladakhi shepherds exhibited extraordinary resilience in fending off Chinese soldiers attempting an illegal incursion into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The trespassing Chinese troops, accompanied by military vehicles, including a Dongfeng Mengshi light-armoured vehicle equipped with a remote-controlled weapon system (although unarmed), were spotted in an unconfirmed location.
User| 7 days ago
Where is Indian army? Why cant they prevent land grab in such areas?