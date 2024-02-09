Videos
Published Feb 8, 2024 at 5:51 PM IST
What Is Delhi Liquor Policy Scam | Explained
The Delhi government introduced a new liquor policy in November 2021, exiting from the liquor business and handing it over to private vendors in a licence-based system. Shawan Sen explains how the interrogation in the scam started, where it stands today and Arvind Kejriwal's role in the entire case.
