Renowned social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested because of “his deeds" and added that he had cautioned the AAP leader against getting involved in excise policy matters. Hazare, who had previously collaborated with Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement, said he had corresponded with Kejriwal twice, reminding him of their joint efforts against alcoholism and advising him to steer clear of excise policy decisions.



