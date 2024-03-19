×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 12:33 PM IST

Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls

In the run-up to elections, politicians must watch their words. But it seems like Rahul Gandhi and his party are having a tough time with this. People are scratching their heads, wondering why the former Congress president keeps stumbling over his statements, especially when elections are just around the corner. During the grand finale of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi, known for his blunders, made a slip-up. While addressing the crowd in Maharashtra, he was expressing concerns about the functioning of EVMs, using the word 'Shakti' in Hindi to underscore the opposition's battle against the power of the state. However, his words ended up as, "In Hindu dharma, there is Shakti, and we are fighting that Shakti," stoking a controversy. 

Watch video for more

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls

Videos44 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Story Of 'Shakti' Stir

44 minutes ago
Uber

Uber Lawsuit

3 hours ago
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya

4 hours ago
shehzad poonawalla and rahul gandhi

Shehzad Poonawalla

4 hours ago
Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi

Seat Sharing In Bihar

4 hours ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi Roadshow

4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran's India Stay

17 hours ago
Rajasthan Train Accident

Rajasthan Train Accident:

20 hours ago
Bulgaria India Relations

Jaishankar Replies Bulgar

20 hours ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area; WB CM announced compensation for the affected people

5 Killed In Kolkata Build

21 hours ago
Kolkata Building Collapse

Building Collapse Kolkata

21 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

After Liquor Policy Case,

21 hours ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Putin Warns Of World War

a day ago
Tulip Fields In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir

a day ago
PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi Steps Up Attacks

a day ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls
Videos44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
03:54
Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls
Videos44 minutes ago
Uber
03:16
Uber Loses Major Lawsuit, What Happens Next
Videos3 hours ago
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
05:17
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assault Case| Tejasvi Surya Demands Action Soon
Videos4 hours ago
shehzad poonawalla and rahul gandhi
03:00
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Shakti' Remark
Videos4 hours ago
Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi
06:07
NDA Announces Seat Sharing Data For Bihar; BJP To Contest On 17 Seats
Videos4 hours ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn
03:40
Coimbatore showers love on PM Modi
Videos4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh
03:27
Ed's India Stay: Rendezvous With Bollywood Celebs To Mumbai Concert
Videos17 hours ago
Rajasthan Train Accident
03:41
Rajasthan Accident: 4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derailed
Videos20 hours ago
Bulgaria India Relations
04:19
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Videos20 hours ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area; WB CM announced compensation for the affected people
03:13
5 Killed In Kolkata Building Collapse, Mamata Assures Stern Action
Videos21 hours ago
Kolkata Building Collapse
03:13
Building Collapses In Kolkata Killing 2, CM Mamata Announces Ex-Gratia
Videos21 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
06:16
After Liquor Policy Case, Now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summon
Videos21 hours ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin
03:17
Putin Warns West Of World War 3
Videosa day ago
Tulip Fields In Jammu And Kashmir
03:29
Jammu and Kashmir: 17, 000 Tulips Planted In Udhampur’s Kud
Videosa day ago
PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh
03:56
PM Modi Steps Up Attacks On Congress And YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
Videosa day ago
Russia Ukraine
03:39
Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa
Videos2 days ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption
03:02
Watch: Iceland Volcano Spews Fountains Of Lava, Erupts For 4th Time
Videos2 days ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic
04:10
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critics Of EVM With Poetic Rebuttal | Watch
Videos2 days ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters
03:09
Hema Malini Appeals Voters For Lok Sabha Polls
Videos2 days ago
Pep Guardiola
01:01
Pep on City's match against Real Madrid
Videos2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED
03:07
BREAKING: ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal
Videos2 days ago
NSA Ajit Doval
03:11
NSA Ajit Doval Recounts Discussion On Hamas War With Israeli Counterpart
Videos2 days ago
Historic Win For BJP In Tamil Nadu
06:37
Annamalai Predicts Historic Win For BJP
Videos2 days ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi gears up for its crucial voting day scheduled for May 25th.
10:07
Lok Sabha Election 2024 in 7 phases from April 19, results on June 4
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo