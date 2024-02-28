Videos
Published Feb 28, 2024 at 3:42 PM IST
Will The Himachal Pradesh Government Collapse Soon?
High voltage drama emerged in Himachal after BJP won the lone seat in Rajya Sabha polls on Feb 27. BJP’s Harsh Vardhan emerged victorious after defeating Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Six MLAs of the ruling Congress cross-voted in favour of BJP’s Harsh Vardhan in RS Polls. As the BJP pulled off one Rajya Sabha seat, BJP started claiming that the state govt lost the mandate. Meanwhile, on Feb 28 Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur, several BJP leaders met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan. After meeting with Governor, Jairam Thakur said that “Congress govt has lost the right to stay in power”. The ‘trouble’ for Sukhu govt comes ahead of voting on the state Finance Bill in the Assembly.
