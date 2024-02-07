Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Published Jan 26, 2024 at 5:06 PM IST

World Greets India On Its 75th Republic Day

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day today with much fervour and enthusiasm. The world leaders took to various platforms and wished India on its special day.

Republic Day
