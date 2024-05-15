×

Published May 15, 2024 at 9:41 AM IST

Israeli Military Releases Video Of Continuing Operations In The Gaza

The Israeli military released footage on Tuesday showing its troops operating in the Gaza Strip. Israel's Defence Force said it had expanded operations in northern Gaza and was continuing activity “in the area of eastern Rafah and on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing.” It comes as the United Nations said more than half a million Palestinians have been displaced in recent days by escalating Israeli military operations in southern and northern Gaza. 
 

Published May 15th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

