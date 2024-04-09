Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar answers all the questions on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) posed by Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Jaishankar explains how the CAA was necessitated by what happened during partition. He also answers why Tamils in Sri Lanka and Hindus in Maldives are not part of the CAA. S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-Election Interview With Arnab Goswami | Nation Wants to Know Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar talks to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in his most politically loaded interview yet. From the Katchatheevu row to Western Media Propaganda against India, Jaishankar addresses all big questions in this interview.