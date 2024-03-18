Videos
Published Mar 18, 2024 at 1:19 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: 17, 000 Tulips Planted In Udhampur’s Kud
In an effort to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, tulips have been planted in Highland Park located in the Kud area of Udhampur district. This initiative has drawn tourists from across the country, with the garden open without any time restrictions or entry fees. Highland Park, established by the Department of Floriculture, aims to attract tourists to Kud and boost tourism in the region. The park boasts several species of tulips in five different colors, with the Floriculture Department planting 17,000 bulbs this year.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:19 IST
