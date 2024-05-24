As the nation reels from the shock of the Pune Porsche Case, calls for amending juvenile laws have intensified following another tragic incident in Kanpur. A 15-year-old, previously involved in a fatal accident in 2023 where two lives were lost, has now been implicated in yet another devastating incident. This time, on Tuesday, the teenager crushed four women to death, intensifying calls for a comprehensive overhaul of juvenile laws to effectively address such grave offences.