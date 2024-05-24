Videos
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:57 PM IST
Kanpur teen mows down 4 to death, his second offense in 2 years
As the nation reels from the shock of the Pune Porsche Case, calls for amending juvenile laws have intensified following another tragic incident in Kanpur. A 15-year-old, previously involved in a fatal accident in 2023 where two lives were lost, has now been implicated in yet another devastating incident. This time, on Tuesday, the teenager crushed four women to death, intensifying calls for a comprehensive overhaul of juvenile laws to effectively address such grave offences.
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 23:57 IST
