Do smartwatches and other wearable devices really help with your heart health? This is a question patients are increasingly asking Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Today’s smartwatches and fitness trackers are much more than an alert of an email or phone call. Some of the most advanced ones have EKGs that can help detect heart problems like AFib. These devices also are effective in tracking poor sleep, which increasingly has been linked to contributing to heart disease.