Videos
Published Apr 22, 2024 at 5:51 PM IST
From India, With Love: All About The Art Of Block Printing
Block printing is a traditional textile art form in which printing is done on fabric with the help of natural colours. Here are its types, process of block printing and designers who use it extensively.
Block printing is a traditional textile art form in which printing is done on fabric with the help of natural colours. Here are its types, process of block printing and designers who use it extensively.
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 17:51 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.