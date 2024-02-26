Videos
Published Feb 26, 2024 at 9:51 AM IST
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur
Car enthusiasts were awestruck in Jaipur as classic cars hit the streets at the 25th Vintage and Classic Car Exhibition and Drive. The 25th Vintage and Classic Car Exhibition and Drive is being organised in Jaipur on Feb 24-25. The event is being organised by Tourism Department of Rajasthan government and Rajputana Automotive Sports Car Club in Jaipur. The spectacular event saw the participation of around 120 vintage and classic cars. Around 120 vehicles participated in the 25th Edition of Vintage and Classic Car Exhibition and Drive.
