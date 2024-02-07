Videos
Published Feb 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM IST
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer: Know What Is This Fatal Disease
Poonam Pandey reportedly died at the age of 32 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The model actress was suffering from cervical cancer which eventually led to the loss of her life. Cancer that originates in the cervix is called cervical cancer. The cervix is a hollow cylinder that joins the vagina and the bottom portion of a woman's uterus. Cells on the cervix's surface are where the majority of cervical cancers start.
