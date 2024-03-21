×

Published Mar 21, 2024 at 2:22 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not In Your Constituency To Vote?

Lok Sabha Elections are just around the corner and if you are someone who wasn't able to cast their vote the last time due to work or any other reason and are wondering if there is any way to facilitate voting without going to the poling booth then this video is for you. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not In Your Constituency To Vote?

Videos31 minutes ago
Viral Quicks

Postal Ballot Voting

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

31 minutes ago
EV incentives for 'Make in India'

New EV policy

2 hours ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Royal Mystery Grows

4 hours ago
Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

5 hours ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

5 hours ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

5 hours ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

5 hours ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

5 hours ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

Is Sadhguru Okay Now?

16 hours ago
Badaun Double UP Police Action

Badaun murder case

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

a day ago
Congress Losses MLA

BREAKING: Congress Loses

a day ago
Sidhu Moosewala And Family

Sidhu Moosewala's Father

a day ago
Neymar

Brazil will be patient

a day ago
Arun Dhumal during IPL 2024 Auctions

Arun Dhumal on IPL

a day ago
Lathmar Holi Celebrations

Foreign Tourist play Holi

a day ago
Postal Ballot Voting
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not In Your Constituency To Vote?
Videos31 minutes ago
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Postal Ballot Voting
05:32
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not In Your Constituency To Vote?
Videos31 minutes ago
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
01:48
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
Videos2 hours ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
03:00
Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved In Potential Security Breach
Videos4 hours ago
Badaun murder
06:42
Victim's Kin Shares Chilling Details Of Badaun Double Murder | Watch
Videos5 hours ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP
04:37
UKPNP Spokesperson Criticizes Pakistan For Lack Of Development In PoK
Videos5 hours ago
India Russia Ties
03:05
Russian President Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi For Successful Elections
Videos5 hours ago
India-Bhutan Ties
03:01
People Of Bhutan All Set To Welcome To PM Modi, Visit Aims To Strengthen
Videos5 hours ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi
03:11
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi With Gaiety And Fervour
Videos5 hours ago
File Photo of Sadhguru
05:08
Sadhguru Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery At Delhi Hospital
Videos16 hours ago
Badaun Double UP Police Action
06:04
Mother Of Children Killed In UP’s Badaun Inconsolable
Videos20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy
03:10
Major Update On Snake Venom Smuggling Case, New Arrests Made
Videosa day ago
Congress Losses MLA
03:08
BREAKING: Congress Loses Another MLA Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls In Odisha,
Videosa day ago
Sidhu Moosewala And Family
04:03
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges Harassment By Punjab Government
Videosa day ago
Neymar
01:06
Brazil will be patient while Neymar heals from a knee injury
Videosa day ago
Arun Dhumal during IPL 2024 Auctions
02:24
Arun Dhumal on IPL ahead of 2024 season
Videosa day ago
Lathmar Holi Celebrations
03:39
Foreign Tourists Enjoy Holi Fervor In Mathura | Watch
Videosa day ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad On Rahul Gandhi
04:34
Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Prashant Kishor
Videosa day ago
EVM Explainer
05:41
What Are Electronic Voting Machines, Can EVMs Be Tampered With? | Watch
Videosa day ago
NCPCR Chairman
04:04
NCPCR Chairman Slams WB Govt For Ignoring Child Rights
Videosa day ago
sita soren
04:37
After 14 years in JMM, 'Badi Bahu' Sita Soren joins BJP
Videos2 days ago
Mahua Moitra
03:00
Lokpal Orders CBI Probe In Mahua Moitra's Cash For Query Case
Videos2 days ago
Angela Chao
03:30
Tesla's autopilot feature ends CEO Angela Chao's life
Videos2 days ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today
05:57
SC refuses to stay CAA, asks Centre to respond to petitions in 3 weeks
Videos2 days ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday
04:15
MNS, BJP deal done? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo