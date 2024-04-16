Videos
Published Apr 15, 2024 at 3:57 PM IST
Major Parts Of Russia And Kazakhstan Hit By Severe Floods
Flooding in Russia’s Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan is stabilizing, authorities said Sunday, as the water level in the Ural River near the regional capital dropped for the first time since the flood began. Images from the city showed entire districts submerged in water and local residents visiting their flooded property by boat, trying to assess damage.
Published April 15th, 2024 at 15:57 IST
