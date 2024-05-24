×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:02 PM IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Carnival Resort In Delhi’s Alipur

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Carnival Resort In Delhi’s Alipur, Fire Tenders Rush To Douse The Flame

Published May 24th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Carnival Resort In Delhi’s Alipur

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Delhi Fire

Delhi Fire

2 hours ago
fired in Kanpur for golgappas

Clash Over Gol Gappe

2 hours ago
Bibhav Kumar

More Trouble For Bibhav

5 hours ago
Mystery around Bangladeshi MP's death deepens

Bangladeshi MP

6 hours ago
Harvard University Graduation Ceremony

Gaza Protests

13 hours ago
Cannes 2024

Bharat At Cannes 2024

21 hours ago
EAM S Jaishankar warns Pakistan

Pakistan cribs at UN

a day ago
Women stop Vande Bharat train in Jammu to protest against water crisis

Vande Bharat delayed

a day ago
kanpur police arrested minor who killed two children

Another Porsche Crash?

a day ago
Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal

Kejriwal using parents?

a day ago
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess

Taiwan Ready For China

a day ago
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars

Putin's Army Man In Jail

a day ago
Nancy Tyagi at Cannes

Nancy Tyagi At Cannes

a day ago
UK Elections Called Early,

UK Elections Called Early

2 days ago
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

Arnab Vs Pune Top Cop

2 days ago
hospital

K'taka Food Poisoning

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Delhi Fire
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Carnival Resort In Delhi’s Alipur
Videos2 hours ago
fired in Kanpur for golgappas
Major Clash Over Gol Gappas In Kanpur, At Least 2 Critically Injured
Videos2 hours ago
Bibhav Kumar
Bibhav Kumar Sent To 4-day Judicial Custody
Videos5 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows5 months ago

Trending Videos

Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter | RJD Leader Violently Pushes Worker On Stage
04:22
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter
Videos11 days ago
'Good Relations With Pakistan Means...': Fawad Chaudhry Reacts on PM's Interview With Arnab
08:57
Ex-Pak Minister Reacts To Arnab's PM Modi Interview
Videos11 days ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos16 days ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos16 days ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos16 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos16 days ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos16 days ago
Delhi Fire
03:03
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Carnival Resort In Delhi’s Alipur
Videos2 hours ago
fired in Kanpur for golgappas
05:15
Major Clash Over Gol Gappas In Kanpur, At Least 2 Critically Injured
Videos2 hours ago
Bibhav Kumar
03:04
Bibhav Kumar Sent To 4-day Judicial Custody
Videos5 hours ago
Mystery around Bangladeshi MP's death deepens
04:09
Bangladeshi MP Killed In Kolkata, Gory Details Emerge
Videos6 hours ago
Harvard University Graduation Ceremony
04:56
Harvard University Graduation Ceremony Affected By Gaza War Protestors
Videos13 hours ago
Cannes 2024
04:20
Aishwarya Rai To Nancy Tyagi, India Wows At Cannes 2024
Videos21 hours ago
EAM S Jaishankar warns Pakistan
05:56
This New India comes and kills in your home: Pakistan cribs at UN
Videosa day ago
Women stop Vande Bharat train in Jammu to protest against water crisis
03:00
Vande Bharat departure delayed by protesting families of Railway workers
Videosa day ago
kanpur police arrested minor who killed two children
03:49
Kanpur teen mows down 4 to death, his second offense in 2 years
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Swati Maliwal
04:55
Is Kejriwal using 'ailing' parents to win sympathy in Delhi assaultgate?
Videosa day ago
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
03:41
Taiwan Unveils Powerful Display Of Military Prowess
Videosa day ago
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
03:01
Putin Puts Another High Ranking Army Official Behind Bars
Videosa day ago
Nancy Tyagi at Cannes
03:58
Indian Influencer Nancy Tyagi Takes Cannes Red Carpet By Storm
Videosa day ago
UK Elections Called Early,
05:32
UK Elections Called Early, Rishi Sunak Sets Date For The Elections
Videos2 days ago
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar
14:02
Arnab confronts Pune top cop on probe & political interference
Videos2 days ago
hospital
03:02
Over 50 Villagers Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Prasad
Videos2 days ago
maharashtra pune porsche horror
03:29
What Are India’s Drunk Driving Laws? Know Rules For Adults And Minors
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo