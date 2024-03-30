Videos
Published Mar 30, 2024 at 9:00 PM IST
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
Microsoft and OpenAI are said to be jointly working on a massive data centre project with an estimated cost of up to $100 billion, according to a report by The Information. Central to this ambitious initiative is the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer dubbed "Stargate," anticipated to be operational by 2028.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:00 IST
