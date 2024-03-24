Videos
Published Mar 23, 2024 at 11:42 PM IST
Moscow Terror Attack: Putin Points Finger At Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack in Moscow concert hall a 'pre-planned mass murder' in his address. He has also claimed Ukrainian involvement in the attack. Suspicions have also been raised over the advance advisory issued by the U.S. about a terror attack in Russia weeks before the incident. Who is the real culprit behind the Moscow terror attack which has claimed over 150 lives?
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 23:42 IST
