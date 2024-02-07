Videos
Published Jan 23, 2024 at 12:41 PM IST
Myanmar army plane crashes at Lengpui airport
Plane from Burmese Army with 14 Onboard Crashes at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital. The news was shared by Mizoram DGP. Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered an investigation into Myanmar military plane crash at Aizawl airport, according to the Mizoram govt official. As per latest update from the region, all flights to Aizawl airport diverted after Myanmar military plane crash.
Plane from Burmese Army with 14 Onboard Crashes at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital. The news was shared by Mizoram DGP. Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered an investigation into Myanmar military plane crash at Aizawl airport, according to the Mizoram govt official. As per latest update from the region, all flights to Aizawl airport diverted after Myanmar military plane crash.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Harda blast accident accused arrested
Videos19 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.