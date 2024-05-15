External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Chabahar port would benefit the entire region and a narrow view should not be taken of it, after the US warned that any country having business dealings with Iran runs the "potential risk of sanctions". Speaking at a programme in Kolkata on Tuesday night, he said that in the past, even the USA has been appreciative of the fact that the Chabahar port has a larger relevance.

India on Monday signed a 10-year contract to operate the strategic Iranian port of Chabahar that will help New Delhi expand trade with Central Asia.