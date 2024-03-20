Videos
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 8:53 AM IST
NCPCR Chairman Slams WB Govt For Ignoring Child Rights
While speaking on the submission of a special report on West Bengal to the President, National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said on March 19 that the West Bengal government is not only ignorant about child rights but is also deliberately violating child rights, He further added that the Bengal CM has violated regulations in the POCSO Act multiple times.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 08:53 IST
