Published Apr 30, 2024 at 1:10 PM IST
Oklahoma Towns Hard Hit By Tornadoes Begin Long Cleanup After 4 Killed
Tornadoes have killed four people in Oklahoma and left thousands without power. The tornadoes began late Saturday night and left at least 100 people injured around Oklahoma. More than 20,000 people were still without electricity hours after tornadoes began late Saturday night. The destruction was extensive in Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 people, where a tornado crumpled many downtown buildings, tossed cars and buses and sheared the roofs off houses across a 15-block radius. Oklahoma's severe weather adds to the dozens of reported tornadoes that have wreaked havoc in the nation’s midsection since Friday.
