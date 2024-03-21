Videos
Published Mar 21, 2024 at 9:47 AM IST
People Of Bhutan All Set To Welcome To PM Modi, Visit Aims To Strengthen
PM Modi will embark on a State Visit to Bhutan from March 21-22. The visit aims to strengthen India-Bhutan bilateral ties emphasising the Neighbourhood First Policy. The Himalayan nation has geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state visit. Meanwhile, the people of Bhutan are all excited to welcome ‘most popular’ global leader PM Modi. During the visit, PM Modi will meet the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:47 IST
