Videos
Published Mar 10, 2024 at 12:50 PM IST
Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea
A person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here in the early hours of Sunday and a rescue operation is underway. No information about the details of the individual have been revealed till the latest reports came in. Rescue operation is underway as fire tenders too arrived at the spot.
A person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here in the early hours of Sunday and a rescue operation is underway. No information about the details of the individual have been revealed till the latest reports came in. Rescue operation is underway as fire tenders too arrived at the spot.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.