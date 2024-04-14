Videos
Published Apr 13, 2024 at 8:12 PM IST
PM Anthony Albanese condemns Bondi Junction mass stabbing
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly denounced the tragic mass stabbing incident that occurred in Bondi Junction, labeling it as a "horrific act of violence." In his condemnation, he emphasized the severity of the event and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. The Prime Minister's statement underscores the government's commitment to addressing and preventing such senseless acts of violence within the community.
Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:12 IST
