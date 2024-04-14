Videos
Published Apr 12, 2024 at 9:09 PM IST
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally In Barmer, Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in border village of Barmer, Rajasthan. PM said that the boundaries of the country do not end but start from the border villages. PM Modi promised to return to Barmer in his third term and inaugurate a refinery in the town.
