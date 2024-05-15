25 Tops leaders from NDA joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi as he filed his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM has won the elections from Varanasi twice with a strong mandate and as he eyes a third term as Prime Minister, top leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan and several others joined him during nomination filing.