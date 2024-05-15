Videos
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:24 PM IST
NDA Show Of Strength In Varanasi As PM Modi Files Nomination
25 Tops leaders from NDA joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi as he filed his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM has won the elections from Varanasi twice with a strong mandate and as he eyes a third term as Prime Minister, top leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan and several others joined him during nomination filing.
Published May 14th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
