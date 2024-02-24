Videos
Published Feb 24, 2024 at 4:28 PM IST
PM Modi Highlights The Importance Of ‘Aatmanirbharta’
PM Narendra Modi attended the launch of multiple key initiatives for Cooperative sector in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He talked about the success of various cooperative societies and also the role women play in them. He also shed light on the role these societies play in the agriculture sector.
