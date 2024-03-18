Addressing a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu on March 17, PM Modi said that the country will make big decisions in the third term of his BJP-led NDA. Addressing a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu on March 17, PM Modi claimed that both Congress and YSRCP are the same. He further went on to make the statement that Andhra Pradesh has decided on two issues, Vote for NDA for progress. And not voting for YSRCP.

