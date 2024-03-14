Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and scheme sanctioning credit support to 1 lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of society. While interacting with beneficiaries PM Modi said he sees them (beneficiaries) as his family member and when opposition attacks him, he remembers them all. PM Modi further said how can opposition attack him and say he is not having a family.