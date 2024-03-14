Videos
Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:45 PM IST
PM Modi Thanks Schemes Beneficiaries For Support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and scheme sanctioning credit support to 1 lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of society. While interacting with beneficiaries PM Modi said he sees them (beneficiaries) as his family member and when opposition attacks him, he remembers them all. PM Modi further said how can opposition attack him and say he is not having a family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) portal and scheme sanctioning credit support to 1 lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of society. While interacting with beneficiaries PM Modi said he sees them (beneficiaries) as his family member and when opposition attacks him, he remembers them all. PM Modi further said how can opposition attack him and say he is not having a family.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Equity markets witness significant fall
Videos17 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.