Published Mar 22, 2024 at 5:10 PM IST
Political Row Escalates Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Delhi
Several leaders from the INDI bloc and other political parties have jumped in to Arvind Kejriwal's defense following his arrest on March 21 in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others have voiced their protest regarding the apparant 'illegal' arrest of the Delhi CM.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST
