Published Mar 22, 2024 at 5:10 PM IST

Political Row Escalates Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Delhi

Several leaders from the INDI bloc and other political parties have jumped in to Arvind Kejriwal's defense following his arrest on March 21 in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others have voiced their protest regarding the apparant 'illegal' arrest of the Delhi CM. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend The Night In Custody; Hearing On Friday

an hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

an hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal and anna hazare

Anna Hazare On Kejriwal

an hour ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Review

an hour ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Political Row Escalates

2 hours ago
US Stands With India Over Arunachal Pradesh Claims

China Miffed As US Object

2 hours ago
Apple's rush to the top

Apple's rush to the top

2 hours ago
social media influencers

Online betting

4 hours ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7 hours ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

Tamilisai Soundararajan

7 hours ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit

PM Modi In Bhutan

8 hours ago
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence

High Drama Unfolds

10 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal Arrested

20 hours ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

kejriwal taken to ED HQ

20 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni steps down

21 hours ago
bjp Third List

BJP Third List

21 hours ago
ISRAEL RAFAH OP

Israel Hamas War

a day ago
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested
Arvind Kejriwal To Spend The Night In Custody; Hearing On Friday
an hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal and anna hazare
Why Anna Hazare Had Advised Arvind Kejriwal To 'Stay Away From...'
an hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested
52:08
Arvind Kejriwal To Spend The Night In Custody; Hearing On Friday
an hour ago
Arvind Kejriwal and anna hazare
03:00
Why Anna Hazare Had Advised Arvind Kejriwal To 'Stay Away From...'
an hour ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan
05:28
Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Sinks Film About Freedom Struggle
an hour ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal
15:02
Political Row Escalates Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Delhi
Videos2 hours ago
US Stands With India Over Arunachal Pradesh Claims
03:32
China Miffed As US Objects To Beijing’s Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh |
Videos2 hours ago
Apple's rush to the top
03:07
Apple's rush to the top
Videos2 hours ago
social media influencers
03:26
Social media influencers can't promote online betting
Videos4 hours ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case
04:29
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By Enforcement Directorate
Videos7 hours ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod
04:46
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Modi’s Connection With People Of TN
Videos7 hours ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit
03:21
Watch: Bhutan Gives A Grand Red Carpet Welcome To Prime Minister Modi
Videos8 hours ago
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence
01:00:30
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence As ED Arrests Him
Videos10 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
03:41
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED In Liquorgate
Videos20 hours ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
05:14
Kejriwal Taken to ED Office From His Residence After Being Arrested
Videos20 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad
01:44
MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad named his successor
Videos21 hours ago
bjp Third List
03:05
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Third List
Videos21 hours ago
ISRAEL RAFAH OP
05:33
Why Is Israel Bent On Launching An Offensive The World Is Against?
Videosa day ago
Postal Ballot Voting
05:32
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not In Your Constituency To Vote?
Videosa day ago
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
01:48
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
Videosa day ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
03:00
Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved In Potential Security Breach
Videosa day ago
Badaun murder
06:42
Victim's Kin Shares Chilling Details Of Badaun Double Murder | Watch
Videosa day ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP
04:37
UKPNP Spokesperson Criticizes Pakistan For Lack Of Development In PoK
Videosa day ago
India Russia Ties
03:05
Russian President Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi For Successful Elections
Videosa day ago
India-Bhutan Ties
03:01
People Of Bhutan All Set To Welcome To PM Modi, Visit Aims To Strengthen
Videosa day ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi
03:11
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi With Gaiety And Fervour
Videosa day ago
Whatsapp logo