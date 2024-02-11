Videos
Published Feb 10, 2024 at 11:28 PM IST
AAP to contest solo in Punjab, will INDI completely break after this?
In another big setback for the INDI Alliance, the Kejriwal led AAP has decided to contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab without any alliance with the Congress and now it seems like the INDI bloc is on the verge of a complete split. First Nitish, then Mamata & now Kejriwal has made their stand very much clear ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will this led to complete split in the alliance?
