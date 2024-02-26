Videos
Published Feb 25, 2024 at 11:40 PM IST
Days after lunch with PM Modi, MP Ritesh Pandey quits BSP to join BJP
Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey resigned from the primary membership of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) saying that the party does not need him as they have not called him for any meetings for a long time, neither the party leadership Mayawati has spoken to him. Shortly after that, Ritesh Pandey joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.
