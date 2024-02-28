Videos
Published Feb 27, 2024 at 1:05 AM IST
After Wayanad snub from Left, is there a safe seat for Rahul Gandhi?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to leave his Wayanad Parliamentary seat from Kerala. According to sources, Gandhi will contest from two constituencies one from either Karnataka or Telangana and one from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to leave his Wayanad Parliamentary seat from Kerala. According to sources, Gandhi will contest from two constituencies one from either Karnataka or Telangana and one from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Kejriwal Admits His Mistake
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.